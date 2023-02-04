Greenway Raiders beat Crookston Pirates in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Greenway Raiders won 2-1 on the road against the Crookston Pirates on Friday.

Next games:

The Pirates travel to the MayPort Ice Dawgs on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Kim Braaten Memorial Arena. The Raiders will face Red Lake Falls on the road on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars.