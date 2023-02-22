Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Grand Rapids Thunderhawks win over Forest Lake Rangers

February 22, 2023 12:23 AM

The Grand Rapids Thunderhawks won the game at home against the Forest Lake Rangers 4-1.

The Thunderhawks took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Jacob Garski. Will Stauffer and Kyler Miller assisted.

The Thunderhawks increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Blayne Mortenson netted one.

Gus Drennan then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-0. Blayne Mortenson and Will Stauffer assisted.

Late, Gavin Wille scored a goal, assisted by Caden Speidel and Drew Hafner, making the score 3-1.

Bauer Murphy increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period, assisted by Blayne Mortenson.

