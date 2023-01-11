Grand Rapids Thunderhawks win at home against Superior

A close game saw the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks just edge out the Superior on Tuesday. The final score was 3-2.

Grand Rapids' Luka Rohloff scored the game-winning goal.

The Thunderhawks opened strong, early in the game with Hayden Davis scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Bauer Murphy and Kyle Henke.

The Thunderhawks increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Blayne Mortenson scored, assisted by Caleb Gunderson and Bauer Murphy.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Thunderhawks.

Next up:

The Thunderhawks travel to the Moorhead Spuds on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center. The Superior players will face Hermantown at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Wessman Arena.