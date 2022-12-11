Grand Rapids Thunderhawks win against Roseau Rams in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks' home game against the Roseau Rams ran into overtime on Friday. Grand Rapids snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.

Grand Rapids' Luka Rohloff scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Thunderhawks took the lead when Caleb Gunderson scored the first goal assisted by Will Stauffer and Kyler Miller.

Seven minutes into the period, the Rams made it 1-1 with a goal from Preston Lundbohm.

The Rams made it 2-1 late when Noah Urness scored, assisted by Jake Kvien and Gavin Jensen.

Luc Dulong tied the game 2-2 in the third period, assisted by Xander Sheiman. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:49 before Luka Rohloff scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Jacob Garski.

This makes an impressive six straight victories for the Thunderhawks.

Coming up:

In the next round on Saturday, the Thunderhawks will face Warroad at home at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids, while the Rams host Elk River/Zimmerman at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.