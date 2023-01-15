Grand Rapids Thunderhawks pull ahead in the third to defeat Moorhead Spuds

The Grand Rapids Thunderhawks were victorious on the road against the Moorhead Spuds. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Grand Rapids pulled away in the third, winning the game 2-1.

Grand Rapids' Jacob Garski scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Aaron Reierson. Joe Kortan and Garrett Lindberg assisted.

Kyle Henke scored early into the second period, assisted by Caleb Gunderson.

Jacob Garski took the lead in the third period, assisted by Hayden Davis.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Spuds hosting the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center and the Thunderhawks visiting the Lumberjacks at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids.