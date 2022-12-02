Grand Rapids Thunderhawks got a shut out against Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers

The Grand Rapids Thunderhawks picked up a decisive home win against the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Thunderhawks took the lead when Kyler Miller scored the first goal assisted by Luka Rohloff and Gavin Forrest.

Jacob Garski then tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 2-0. Will Stauffer and Luka Rohloff assisted.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Saturday, as the Thunderhawks host Forest Lake at 3 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids and the Hilltoppers host Breck at Mars Lakeview Arena.