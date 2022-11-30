Grand Rapids Thunderhawks get the better of Duluth East Greyhounds

The Grand Rapids Thunderhawks got away with a win on Tuesday in their home game against the Duluth East Greyhounds. The game finished 3-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Thunderhawks took the lead when Will Stauffer scoredopened the scoring assisted by Hayden Davis and Blayne Mortenson.

Midway through, the Greyhounds' Thomas Gunderson scored a goal, assisted by Cole Christian and Henry Murray, making the score 1-1.

Thunderhawks' Gavin Forrest tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Jacob Garski and Kyle Henke assisted.

Hayden Davis increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Bauer Murphy and Blayne Mortenson.

Cole Christian narrowed the gap to 3-2 six minutes later, assisted by Noah Teng and Henry Murray.

Coming up:

Next up, the Thunderhawks face Duluth Marshall at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids, while the Greyhounds face Bemidji on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena. Both games are scheduled for on Thursday.