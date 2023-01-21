Grand Rapids Thunderhawks couldn't stop White Bear Lake Area Bears' winning run
The White Bear Lake Area Bears and the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks met on Friday. White Bear Lake Area came into the game off the back of a run of eight successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-0.
Next games:
The Thunderhawks play against Hill-Murray on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden. The Bears will face Chanhassen on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena - Maplewood.