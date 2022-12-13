Grand Rapids Thunderhawks beat Proctor Rails and continue winning run

The game between the Proctor Rails and the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks on Tuesday finished 3-1. The result means Grand Rapids has five straight wins.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Rails took the lead when Wyatt Meineheine scored assisted by Ethan Carter.

The Thunderhawks tied the score 1-1 two minutes into the period when Blayne Mortenson scored the first goal, assisted by Luka Rohloff.

The Thunderhawks made it 2-1 late when Gavin Forrest scored, assisted by Bauer Murphy and Will Stauffer.

Bauer Murphy increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Will Stauffer and Gus Drennan.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Rails face Red Wing at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center and the Thunderhawks take on Roseau at home at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids.