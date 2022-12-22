Grand Rapids Thunderhawks beat Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

The Grand Rapids Thunderhawks won their road game against the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks on Tuesday, ending 4-1.

The visiting Thunderhawks took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Bauer Murphy.

The Thunderhawks increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Kyler Miller scored, assisted by Luka Rohloff and Jacob Garski.

The Thunderhawks increased the lead to 3-0 three minutes into the period when Will Stauffer netted one.

The Thunderhawks made it 4-0 with a goal from Blayne Mortenson.

Jace Stewart narrowed the gap to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Cole Painovich and Luke Keating.

Next games:

The Lumberjacks host Apple Valley/Burnsville on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center - Heritage Hockey Classic. The Thunderhawks visit Duluth Denfeld to play the Hunters on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids.