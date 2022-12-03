Graham Greeder and Caden Sampair won the game for Hill-Murray Pioneers against Eden Prairie Eagles

The road-team Hill-Murray Pioneers got a single-goal win the Eden Prairie Eagles. The team won 2-1 on Friday.

The visiting Pioneers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Graham Greeder. Simon Seidl assisted.

The Pioneers' Caden Sampair increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Boden Sampair and Matthew Whisler.

John Kleis scored early in the second period, assisted by Chase Klute and Ryan Koering.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Eagles will play the Raiders at 12:30 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center, and the Pioneers will play the Hawks at 2:30 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center.