Grafton/Park River Spoilers in strong shape as they beat Crookston Pirates

The Grafton/Park River Spoilers' difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played the Crookston Pirates on the road on Monday, they secured yet another victory. The final result was 6-3, meaning that Grafton/Park River now has three victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.

Coming up:

The Pirates host Fargo North on Wednesday at 5 p.m. CST. The Spoilers host Grand Forks Central to play the Knights on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST.