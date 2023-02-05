Girdler strikes twice as Red Lake Falls Eagles beat Greenway Raiders

The Red Lake Falls Eagles defeated the visiting Greenway Raiders 4-3 on Saturday.

The Eagles took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Blake Breiland. Gavin Girdler and Evan Girdler assisted.

The Raiders' Jace Kammeier tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Beau Carlson.

Gavin Girdler scored late in the second period, assisted by Blake Breiland.

The Raiders tied the score 2-2 within the first minute when Cole Donahue beat the goalie, assisted by Beau Carlson and Gino Troumbly.

Evan Girdler took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Brock Seeger.

Gavin Girdler increased the lead to 4-2 six minutes later.

Aden Springer narrowed the gap to 4-3 six minutes later.

The win over the Raiders means that the Eagles have four home wins in a row.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Eagles face MayPort at 7 p.m. CST at Kim Braaten Memorial Arena and the Raiders take on Grand Rapids on the road at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids.