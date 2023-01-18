Gillespie strikes twice as St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders beat Alexandria Area Cardinals

The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders defeated the visiting Alexandria Area Cardinals 5-1 on Tuesday.

The visiting Cardinals started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Tyler Kludt scoring in the first minute, assisted by Joe Lamski.

The Crusaders tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Griffin Sturm late into the first period, assisted by Cole Hwang .

The Crusaders took the lead early in the second period when Joey Gillespie netted one, assisted by John Hirschfeld and Cole Hwang.

Halfway through, Cole Hwang scored a goal, assisted by Landon Swenson and Ben Petroske , making the score 3-1.

Joey Gillespie increased the lead to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by John Hirschfeld and Cooper Kosiba .

Landon Swenson increased the lead to 5-1 three minutes later, assisted by Tommy Gohman and Ben Petroske.

The Crusaders chalked up four straight home wins.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Crusaders will play the Spartans at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Pirates, and the Cardinals will play the Stars at 7:15 p.m. CST at Richmond Arena.