Gibson strikes twice as Rochester Century Panthers beat Owatonna Huskies

The Rochester Century Panthers defeated the hosting Owatonna Huskies 5-1 on Tuesday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Panthers took the lead when T.J. Gibson scored assisted by Aiden Emerich and Jack Billings.

Midway through, Aiden Emerich scored a goal, assisted by T.J. Gibson and Jack Billings, making the score 2-0.

The Huskies made it 2-1 with a goal from Joseph Webster.

T.J. Gibson increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jonah Ottman.

Jack Ottman increased the lead to 4-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Eddy Retzlaff and Blake Kanz.

Blake Kanz increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Eddy Retzlaff.

The Panthers have now won four straight road games.

Next games:

On Thursday the Huskies will play on the road against the Cougars at 7 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena, while the Panthers will face the Raiders home at 7:15 p.m. CST at Grafton/Park River Spoilers.