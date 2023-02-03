George strikes twice as Roseau Rams beat Bemidji Lumberjacks

The Roseau Rams defeated the hosting Bemidji Lumberjacks 6-2 on Thursday.

The Rams started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Jake Halvorson scoring in the first minute, assisted by Noah Urness and Preston Lundbohm.

The Lumberjacks tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Wyatt Mattfield in the middle of the first period.

The Rams' Gavin Jensen took the lead late in the first, assisted by Tanner George.

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Rams.

Tanner George increased the lead to 6-2 late into the third period, assisted by Preston Lundbohm and Noah Urness.

Coming up:

The Lumberjacks host STMA on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena. The Rams will face STMA on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at New Prague Trojans.