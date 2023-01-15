George scores 2 in Roseau Rams' win over Brainerd Warriors

The Roseau Rams won against the hosting Brainerd Warriors 5-1 on Saturday.

The Rams took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Tanner George. Gavin Jensen and Noah Urness assisted.

The Rams increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Gavin Jensen beat the goalie, assisted by Noah Urness and Gavin Jensen.

The Rams increased the lead to 3-0 two minutes into the period when Tanner George found the back of the net again, assisted by Noah Urness and Gavin Jensen.

Halfway through, Holden Larson scored a goal, assisted by Kale Koop and Kalvin Stengrim, making the score 3-1.

The Rams increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute when Preston Lundbohm scored, assisted by Brennen Johnson and Jake Halvorson.

James Jacques increased the lead to 5-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Gavin Jensen and Austin Klint.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Warriors will host the Knights at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center, and the Rams will visit the Green Wave at 6 p.m. CST at New Prague Trojans.