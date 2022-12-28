Gentry Academy Stars win on the road against St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights

The Gentry Academy Stars won when they visited the St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights on Tuesday. The final score was 5-2.

The Knights took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Caleb Waller. Reme Lobitz assisted.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Stars led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Reese Shaw increased the lead to 5-2 in the third period, assisted by Eli Bailey and Tyler Geyer.

Coming up:

On Wednesday the Knights will play at home against the Crimson at 7:30 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove, while the Stars will face the Fire home at 12 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove.