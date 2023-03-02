Gentry Academy Stars win knock out game against White Bear Lake Area Bears

The 5-1 win on the road for the Gentry Academy Stars against the White Bear Lake Area Bears means the Gentry Academy Stars are through to the next round.

The Stars tied the score 1-1 early in the first period when Reese Shaw netted one, assisted by Ryder Betzold.

The Stars took the lead in the first period when Ryder Betzold struck, assisted by Justin Obrochta and Reese Shaw.

The Stars scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Eli Bailey increased the lead to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Reese Shaw and Ryder Betzold.