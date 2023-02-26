Gentry Academy Stars win and move on

The Gentry Academy Stars have won against the Roseville Area Raiders 7-0.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Michael Casey. Eli Bailey and Jacob Guille assisted.

The Stars' Reese Shaw increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Eli Bailey.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Stars led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Ryder Betzold increased the lead to 6-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Max Vonklinggraeff and Cam Peltier.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end the 7-0 came from Justin Obrochta who increased the Stars' lead, assisted by C.J. Eytcheson and Quinn O'Connor, late in the third. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.