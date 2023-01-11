Gentry Academy Stars score twice in the third to beat St. Cloud Tigers

The Gentry Academy Stars defeated the St. Cloud Tigers 6-3. The game was tied after two periods, but Gentry Academy pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The visiting Stars took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Tyler Geyer. Reese Shaw and Ryder Betzold assisted.

The Tigers' Andrew Cumming tied the game 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Reece Gronseth and Lukas O'Donnell.

The Tigers took the lead early into the second period when Andrew Cumming found the back of the net yet again.

The Stars made it 2-2 with a goal from Dakotah Bailey.

The Stars took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Ryder Betzold beat the goalie, assisted by Reese Shaw.

The Stars increased the lead to 4-2, after only 28 seconds into the third period when Ryder Betzold scored again, assisted by Reese Shaw and Ryan Whiterabbit.

Ryder Betzold increased the lead to 5-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Tyler Geyer and Ryan Whiterabbit.

Brendon Hammer increased the lead to 6-2 only seconds later, assisted by C.J. Eytcheson.

Ryan Behl narrowed the gap to 6-3 four minutes later, assisted by Andrew Cumming and Will Allenspach.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Thursday. The Tigers will host the Spuds at 6 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex, and the Stars will visit the Stars at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.