Gentry Academy Stars pull ahead in the third to defeat Blake Bears

The Gentry Academy Stars were victorious at home against the Blake Bears. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Gentry Academy pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-2.

Gentry Academy's Max Vonklinggraeff scored the game-winning goal.

The Stars started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Max Vonklinggraeff scoring in the first minute, assisted by Dakotah Bailey.

The Bears tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Oliver Duininck in the first period, assisted by Chas Sabre.

The Stars took the lead early in the second period when Reese Shaw beat the goalie, assisted by Ryder Betzold.

Bears' Grant Matushak tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 2-2. Joe Erickson and Carter Krenke assisted.

Max Vonklinggraeff took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Ryder Betzold and Eli Bailey.

The Stars have now racked up four straight home wins.

Coming up:

The Bears play against Hill-Murray on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center. The Stars will face Chanhassen on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena.