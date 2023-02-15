Gentry Academy Stars dig deep in the third to win against Chanhassen Storm

The Chanhassen Storm and the visiting Gentry Academy Stars were tied going into the third, but Gentry Academy pulled away for a 3-1 victory in game action.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Storm took the lead when Tyler Smith scored the first goal assisted by Gavin Uhlenkamp and Owen Buesgens.

Stars' Ryder Betzold tallied a goal midway through, making the score 1-1. Reese Shaw and Jacob Guille assisted.

Ryder Betzold took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Eli Bailey and Reese Shaw.

Eli Bailey increased the lead to 3-1 less than a minute later, assisted by Jacob Guille and Max Vonklinggraeff.

Next games:

The Stars play against Hudson on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Pirates. The Storm will face Orono on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.