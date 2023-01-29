Gentry Academy Stars decide the game with four goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the home-team Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers held out fine against the Gentry Academy Stars. Gentry Academy fought back in the third period and won the game 8-2.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ryder Betzold. Reese Shaw and Tyler Geyer assisted.

The Hilltoppers' Henry Drevnick tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Mason Musel and Brendan Friday.

The Hilltoppers' Pierce Gouin took the lead late in the first, assisted by Kai Melton and Jonas Martinelli.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Stars led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Stars increased the lead to 5-2 within the first minute when Max Vonklinggraeff netted one, assisted by Easton Rooney.

Reese Shaw increased the lead to 6-2 four minutes later, assisted by Eli Bailey.

Brendon Hammer increased the lead to 7-2 five minutes later, assisted by Michael Casey.

Ryan Whiterabbit increased the lead to 8-2 three minutes later, assisted by Brendon Hammer.

Next games:

The Hilltoppers travel to North Shore on Monday at 6 p.m. CST at Blaine Bengals. The Stars host Eastview to play the Lightning on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.