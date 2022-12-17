Gentry Academy Stars couldn't stop star-studded Chanhassen Storm from winning

The Gentry Academy Stars and the Chanhassen Storm met on Thursday. Chanhassen came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-1.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jake Risch. Tyler Smith assisted.

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Owen Buesgens halfway through the first, assisted by Jack Christ and Gavin Uhlenkamp.

The Storm increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Tyler Smith beat the goalie.

Reese Shaw narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Ryder Betzold and Justin Obrochta.

Caden Lee increased the lead to 4-1 five minutes later, assisted by Owen Buesgens and Jack Christ.

Nick Patka increased the lead to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by Owen Buesgens.

Tyler Smith increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later.

Coming up:

The Stars host Thief River Falls on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden. The Storm will face Bloomington Jefferson on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center.