Gentry Academy Stars beat Owatonna Huskies – Betzold scores 2

The Gentry Academy Stars defeated the visiting Owatonna Huskies 4-1 on Tuesday.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 54 seconds into the second period, the Stars took the lead when Reese Shaw scored assisted by Eli Bailey.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 early when Brock Fairbanks netted one, assisted by Brendon Hammer and Dakotah Bailey.

Seven minutes into the period, Joseph Webster scored a goal, assisted by Andrew Mitchel, making the score 2-1.

The Stars increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period when Ryder Betzold found the back of the net, assisted by Ryan Whiterabbit.

Ryder Betzold increased the lead to 4-1 six minutes later, assisted by Reese Shaw.

Next up:

The Stars host the St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights in the next game at home on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove. The same day, the Huskies will host the Wolfpack at 4:30 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center - Heritage Hockey Classic.