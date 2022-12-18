Gentry Academy Stars beat in overtime the Thief River Falls Prowlers

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Gentry Academy Stars come away with the close win over the Thief River Falls Prowlers at home on Friday. The final score was 3-2.

Gentry Academy's Max Vonklinggraeff scored the game-winning goal.

The Prowlers opened strong, early in the game with Max Arlt scoring in the first period.

The Stars' Max Vonklinggraeff tied it up late in the first period, assisted by Easton Rooney.

Max Arlt scored halfway through the second period.

Eli Bailey tied the game 2-2 late into the third period, assisted by Ryder Betzold. The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Max Vonklinggraeff scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Michael Casey and Dakotah Bailey.

Next up:

The Stars host Owatonna on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden. The Prowlers will face Totino-Grace on Sunday at 4:15 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center.