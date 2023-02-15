Gentry Academy Stars beat in overtime the Providence Academy Lions

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Gentry Academy Stars come away with the close win over the Providence Academy Lions on the road on Tuesday. The final score was 5-4.

Gentry Academy's Ryder Betzold scored the game-winning goal.

The Lions opened strong, right after the puck drop with Brandon Sattler scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Louie Wehmann and Sammy Lewis .

The Stars' Dakotah Bailey tied it up 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Easton Rooney and Brody Bultinck.

The Lions' Louie Wehmann took the lead halfway through the first period, assisted by Jesse Varner and Jonah Mogeni .

The Stars tied the game 2-2 with a goal from Max Vonklinggraeff in the middle of the first, assisted by Reese Shaw and Easton Rooney.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Stars led 4-3 going in to the third period.

The Lions tied the score 4-4, after only 29 seconds into the third period when Jonah Mogeni scored, assisted by Jesse Varner and Sammy Lewis.

In overtime, it took 4:52 before Ryder Betzold scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Michael Casey and Eli Bailey.

With this win the Stars have four straight victories.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday when the Lions host Chisago Lakes at 7 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena and the Stars welcome the Champlin Park Rebels at 7 p.m. CST at Champlin Ice Forum.