Gentry Academy Stars beat Holy Angels Stars

The Gentry Academy Stars won their road game against the Holy Angels Stars on Thursday, ending 4-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Stars took the lead when Reese Shaw scored the first goal assisted by Tyler Geyer and Ryan Whiterabbit.

The Stars made it 2-0 with a goal from Reese Shaw.

Stars' Cole Cheeseman tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Henry Lechner assisted.

Ryder Betzold increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Reese Shaw.

Ryder Betzold increased the lead to 4-1 five minutes later, assisted by Reese Shaw.

Lincoln Ayers Assad narrowed the gap to 4-2 four minutes later, assisted by Murray Stebbins.

Next games:

The Stars play Hudson away on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Hudson Sports & Civic Center. The Stars will face Cretin-Derham Hall at home on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz-Highland Arena.