Gentry Academy Stars beat East Grand Forks Green Wave – Obrochta scores 2

The Gentry Academy Stars beat visiting East Grand Forks Green Wave 4-1 on Friday.

The Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Dakotah Bailey. Justin Obrochta and Eli Bailey assisted.

Ryder Betzold scored late in the second period, assisted by Reese Shaw and Max Vonklinggraeff.

Late, the Green Wave's Landon Jameison scored a goal, assisted by Cole Bies and Brock Schultz, making the score 2-1.

The Stars increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute when Justin Obrochta netted one, assisted by Eli Bailey and Michael Casey.

Justin Obrochta increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period, assisted by Eli Bailey and Dakotah Bailey.

Coming up:

The Green Wave plays against Delano on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena. The Stars will face Notre Dame on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena.