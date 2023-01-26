Gentry Academy Stars beat Chaska Hawks

The Gentry Academy Stars won their road game against the Chaska Hawks on Tuesday, ending 5-2.

The Stars first took the lead, after only 49 seconds into the second period, with a goal from Reese Shaw, assisted by Eli Bailey.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the third period when Easton Rooney netted one, assisted by Max Vonklinggraeff and Dakotah Bailey.

Eli Bailey increased the lead to 3-0 five minutes later, assisted by Reese Shaw.

Tristin Wassengeso narrowed the gap to 3-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Ty Smith.

The Hawks narrowed the gap again late into the third when Luke Iverson beat the goalie, assisted by Luke Anderson.

Eli Bailey increased the lead to 4-2 only seconds later, assisted by Reese Shaw and Ryder Betzold.

Reese Shaw increased the lead to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Ryder Betzold and Eli Bailey.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Saturday with the Hawks hosting Cretin-Derham Hall at 2 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center, and the Stars hosting Duluth Marshall at Mars Lakeview Arena.