Gentry Academy Stars beat Champlin Park Rebels – Obrochta scores 2

The Gentry Academy Stars beat the hosting Champlin Park Rebels 4-3 on Thursday.

The visiting Stars opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Dakotah Bailey scoring in the first minute.

The Rebels tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Matthew Peterson scored, assisted by Drew Pajunen and Jax Warren.

The Rebels took the lead in the first period when Trevor Aberwald scored, assisted by Jordan Ronn and Evan Williams.

The Stars' Justin Obrochta tied it up late in the first period, assisted by Reese Shaw and Ryan Whiterabbit.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Stars.

The Stars increased the lead to 4-2, after only 38 seconds into the third period when Easton Rooney scored, assisted by Max Vonklinggraeff and Dakotah Bailey.

Evan Williams narrowed the gap to 4-3 nine minutes later, assisted by Drew Belleson and Jax Warren.