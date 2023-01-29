Gavin Girdler behind Red Lake Falls Eagles' win over International Falls Broncos

The game between the Red Lake Falls Eagles and the International Falls Broncos saw Red Lake Falls' Gavin Girdler in deadly form. Gavin Girdler scored an incredible four goals in Red Lake Falls' 7-3 home win.

Blake Breiland, Evan Girdler and Brock Seeger scored the remaining goals for the home side, while International Falls' goals came through Nate Dremmel, Julius Maish and Matt Wherley.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Brock Seeger. Blake Breiland and Gavin Girdler assisted.

The Broncos' Julius Maish tied it up 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Asher Keep.

The Broncos took the lead in the middle of the first when Matt Wherley scored.

Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Gavin Girdler took the lead early in the third period.

Evan Girdler increased the lead to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by Blake Breiland and Gavin Girdler.

Gavin Girdler increased the lead to 6-3 four minutes later, assisted by Brock Seeger.

One minute later, Gavin Girdler scored yet again, assisted by Pacey Struthers.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Tuesday with the Eagles hosting Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars, and the Broncos hosting Hibbing/Chisholm at Bronco Arena.