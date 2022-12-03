Gavin Girdler behind Red Lake Falls Eagles' win over Crookston Pirates

The game between the Red Lake Falls Eagles and the Crookston Pirates saw Red Lake Falls' Gavin Girdler in deadly form. Gavin Girdler scored an incredible five goals in Red Lake Falls' 8-7 home win.

Evan Girdler, Jackson Hoefer and Brayden Ste. Marie scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Crookston's goals came through Jack Doda, Carter Trudeau, Brandon Colborn and Nathan Kelly.

Red Lake Falls' Evan Girdler scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Pirates opened strong, with Brandon Colborn scoring early into the first period, assisted by Nathan Kelly and Zachary Tahran.

The Eagles tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Gavin Girdler in the first period.

The Pirates' Nathan Kelly took the lead in the middle of the first, assisted by Zachary Tahran.

The Pirates scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-5 going in to the second break.

Jackson Hoefer tied the game 6-6 early in the third period, assisted by Brock Seeger and Evan Girdler.

Carter Trudeau took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Teagen Lubinski and Nathan Kelly.

Gavin Girdler tied the game 7-7 less than a minute later, assisted by Evan Girdler. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:44 before Evan Girdler scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Blake Breiland.

Coming up:

The Eagles travel to Wadena-Deer Creek on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena. The Pirates visit East Grand Forks to play the Green Wave on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Crookston Sports Center.