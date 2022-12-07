Gast scores 2 in Moorhead Spuds' win over Roseau Rams

The Moorhead Spuds beat the hosting Roseau Rams 5-1 on Tuesday.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Spuds took the lead when Colby Krier scored the first goal.

The Rams tied the score 1-1 within the first minute when Gavin Jensen scored, assisted by Tanner George and Jake Kvien.

The Spuds took the lead early into the third period when Parker Gast found the back of the net, assisted by Abe Carlson and Dalton Songstad.

The Spuds increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third when Garrett Lindberg beat the goalie, assisted by Aaron Reierson and Joe Kortan.

Aaron Reierson increased the lead to 4-1 five minutes later, assisted by Mason Kraft and Garrett Lindberg.

Parker Gast increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Abe Carlson and Caleb Alderson.

Coming up:

The Rams travel to Grand Rapids on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids. The Spuds will face Buffalo on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center.