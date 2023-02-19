Sponsored By
Gast scores 2 in Moorhead Spuds' win over Hill-Murray Pioneers

The Moorhead Spuds defeated the hosting Hill-Murray Pioneers 4-2 on Saturday.

February 18, 2023 10:14 PM

The Spuds took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Parker Gast. Joe Kortan and Jack Arnold assisted.

Aaron Reierson scored early into the second period, assisted by Garrett Lindberg and Caleb Alderson.

Six minutes into the period, Ian Ness scored a goal, assisted by Joe Kortan, making the score 3-0.

The Pioneers made it 3-1 with a goal from Jude Bonin.

Parker Gast increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jack Arnold and Ian Ness.

Graham Greeder narrowed the gap to 4-2 eight minutes later.

