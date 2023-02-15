Gamst strikes twice as Moose Lake Area Rebels beat Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves

The Moose Lake Area Rebels defeated the hosting Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves 3-2 on Friday.

The visiting Rebels took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Everett Gamst. Jordan Bird and Ryden Anderson assisted.

The Timberwolves tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Deegan Richards late in the first, assisted by Tommy Homer.

The Rebels' Gavin Mlaskoch took the lead late into the first, assisted by Ryden Anderson and Everett Gamst.

Everett Gamst scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Ryden Anderson and Colin Prachar.

Kole Macho narrowed the gap to 3-2 late in the third period, assisted by Alex Merriman and Tommy Homer.

Next games:

The Timberwolves play Mora-Milaca away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center. The Rebels will face Proctor at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center.