Funke strikes twice as Dodge County Wildcats beat Faribault Falcons

The Dodge County Wildcats defeated the hosting Faribault Falcons 4-1 on Tuesday.

The visiting Dodge Wildcats took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Gryffon Funke. Griffin Gibbs and Brett Ludvigsen assisted.

Brody Redding scored early into the second period, assisted by Caden Hart.

The Dodge Wildcats made it 2-1 with a goal from Gryffon Funke.

Ethan Hearn increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Gryffon Funke and Brett Ludvigsen.

Brett Ludvigsen increased the lead to 4-1 four minutes later, assisted by Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon.

Coming up:

The Falcons host Winona on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena. The Dodge Wildcats visit Luverne to play the Cardinals on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Arena.