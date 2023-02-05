Four straight wins for Luverne Cardinals after 7-4 over Morris/Benson Area Storm

The Luverne Cardinals and the Morris/Benson Area Storm have both shown great form. But, Luverne won the game at Benson on Saturday and has four wins in a row, while Morris/Benson Area's run of taking points in six straight games was broken. The game finished 7-4.

The visiting Cardinals took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Alexander Schlosser. Brady Bork and Patrick Kroski assisted.

The Storm tied the game 1-1 late into the first when Charlie Goff scored, assisted by Cole Blume.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 5-2 going in to the third period.

The Storm narrowed the gap again early in the third period when Charlie Goff scored, assisted by Trevor Buss and Hunter LeClair.

The Storm's Charlie Goff narrowed the gap again, assisted by Trevor Buss and Cole Blume at 6:14 into the third period.

Ethan Langseth increased the lead to 6-4 two minutes later, assisted by Elliot Domagala and Patrick Kroski.

Patrick Kroski increased the lead to 7-4 seven minutes later, assisted by Blaik Bork and Brady Bork.

The Cardinals have now won four games in a row.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Tuesday, with the Storm hosting Prairie Centre at 7 p.m. CST at MayPort Ice Dawgs, and the Cardinals hosting Fairmont at 7 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.