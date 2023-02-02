Four straight wins for Hermantown Hawks after 2-1 over Orono Spartans

The Hermantown Hawks and the Orono Spartans have both shown great form. But, Hermantown won the game at Crookston Pirates on Wednesday and has four wins in a row, while Orono's run of taking points in seven straight games was broken. The game finished 2-1.

Hermantown's Dallas Vieau scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Hawks took the lead when Kade Kohanski scored the first goal assisted by Dallas Vieau.

The Spartans tied the score 1-1 two minutes into the period when Bradley Walker scored, assisted by Joey Mugaas and Sam Setnicker.

Hawks' Dallas Vieau tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. River Freeman and Kade Kohanski assisted.

With this win the Hawks have four straight victories.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Spartans hosting St. Louis Park at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center, and the Hawks visiting Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at 7 p.m. CST at Hermantown Hockey Arena.