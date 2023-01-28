Fossum scores twice in Marshall Tigers' win over Waseca Bluejays

The Marshall Tigers won against the visiting Waseca Bluejays 7-2 on Friday.

The Bluejays took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kyle Ahlschlager. Griffen Krautkramer and Keaton Roeker assisted.

The Tigers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Klayton Weller late into the first, assisted by Luke Ehlers .

The Tigers' Joey Fossum took the lead late into the first, assisted by Luke Ehlers.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Tigers led 6-2 going in to the third period.

The Tigers increased the lead to 7-2 early in the third period when Joey Fossum found the back of the net again, assisted by Owen Renslow and Andrew Seanor . With that the Tigers had turned the game around. That left the final score at 7-2.

Coming up:

The Tigers play Minnesota River away on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders. The Bluejays will face Minnesota River at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.