Fort Frances win at home against International Falls Broncos

The Fort Frances won when they visited the International Falls Broncos on Friday. The final score was 5-1.

The hosting Fort Frances players took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from __ Ruppenstein. __ Armstrong assisted.

The Fort Frances players increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when __ Mcpherson scored, assisted by __ Mccormick.

The Broncos' Noah Shikowsky narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Cooper Crandall.

__ Wrolstad scored late into the second period, assisted by __ Mcpherson.

__ Tucker increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period.

__ Chown increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later.

Next up:

The Fort Frances players will travel to the Detroit Lakes Lakers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Ice Arena. The Broncos will face Kittson County Central at home on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena.