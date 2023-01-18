Fort Frances win 8-3 at home against Lake of the Woods Bears

The Fort Frances won at home on Tuesday, handing the Lake of the Woods Bears a defeat 8-3.

The Fort Frances players scored five goals in first period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the first break.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Fort Frances players led 6-0 going in to the third period.

The Bears narrowed the gap to 6-1 early into the third period when Randy Wood beat the goalie, assisted by Jordan Kvernen.

The Bears narrowed the gap again with a goal from Jordan Kvernen, assisted by Wyatt Brown at 4:56 into the third period.

The Bears narrowed the gap again early in the third when Jordan Kvernen netted one, assisted by Samuel Stephani.

Teagan Wrolstad increased the lead to 7-3 two minutes later.

Alex Booth increased the lead to 8-3 seven minutes later.

Next games:

The Fort Frances players travel to International Falls on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena. The Bears will face Moose Lake Area on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.