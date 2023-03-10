Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Former Gopher, NHL'er Erik Westrum talks about his career, longest state game

"That is one of the top memories that I've ever had," he says.

TRLP Westrum.jpg
Jess Myers of The Rink Live, left, and Holy Family head boys coach Erik Westrum.
The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
March 10, 2023 05:05 PM

ST. PAUL — Former Minnesota Gophers and NHL player Erik Westrum, now the head boys coach at Holy Family Catholic High School, talks about his storied hockey career Friday on The Rink Live podcast.

Westrum played on the Apple Valley team that played in the longest Minnesota state tournament game.

"That is one of the top memories that I've ever had," he says.

Westrum spent parts of three seasons in the NHL with Phoenix, Minnesota and Toronto.

MORE RINK LIVE PODCASTS FROM STATE BOYS HOCKEY TOURNEY
TRLP Anthony2.jpg
Inside TRL
Former Edina player talks about his children's book that tackles race issue in hockey
Anthony Charles Walsh, who won a state championship with the Hornets in 2013, shares his hockey past and what prompted him to write his book.
March 10, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
TRLP Dane2.jpg
NHL
Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press discusses Kirill Kaprizov, how team can improve without him
Mizutani, who is the Wild beat writer for the Pioneer Press, also talks about the progression of Marco Rossi, who had a short stint with the big club before he was sent back down to Iowa.
March 10, 2023 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
TRLP Sydney.jpg
Minnesota Boys
The Rink Live reporter Sydney Wolf shares her state tournament experience, surprises
Our high school beat writer joins Jess Myers to recap the boys tournament so far
March 10, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
TRLP Eli.jpg
Minnesota Boys
The Rink Live's Eli Swanson recaps the boys state hockey tournament
Swanson talks about Warroad's top line, Carson Pilgrim tape job on his stick, the wild Moorhead-Edina finish and more.
March 10, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
010821.Heise
Inside TRL
Taylor Heise on growing up in a basketball family, where her love of juggling came from, her drive to improve
A conversation with the University of Minnesota graduate student, who won the Patty Kazmaier Trophy as women's hockey's best player last season. A look inside the competitive mind of the star center
March 02, 2023 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
Ben Clymer discusses growing up in Bloomington, playing for good and bad coaches, the WHL, the KHL, the Wild
Former Bloomington Jefferson High School standout is now an analyst for Minnesota Wild and University of Minnesota games. A fun talk about many colorful stops along the way in his playing career.
February 24, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
Chris Long discusses the top Minnesota boys, girls hockey teams, his career and playing the game in D.C. area
KSTP-TV sports reporter Chris Long is a former club hockey player who has worked in the Duluth and Twin Cities markets. He will be on the crew for the state boys and girls state hockey tournaments.
February 17, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
New Atlantic, CHA commissioner discusses her background in hockey, working in the NHL, planning outdoor games
Michelle Morgan, a former University of St. Thomas player and administrator, has been the AD at John Carroll University since 2018. She tells some colorful stories on The Rink Live podcast
February 10, 2023 09:11 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
What to read next
Warroad vs Orono_0046.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Warroad keeps perfect season alive in 4-3 double overtime victory over Orono
The Warriors have not lost a single game in 2022-23 and will now look to complete their perfect season Saturday night in the Class A title game against Mahtomedi.
March 10, 2023 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_1730.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Mahtomedi's Charlie Drage makes up for previous misses, his late goal beats Hermantown
Drage scored with 49 seconds left for Mahtomedi in state semifinal.
March 10, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0753.jpg
Minnesota Boys
2023 Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
Follow the MSHSL boys hockey postseason with brackets from every section and state tournament information.
March 10, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information for boys high school hockey teams from all around the State of Hockey!
March 10, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT