Former Gopher, NHL'er Erik Westrum talks about his career, longest state game
"That is one of the top memories that I've ever had," he says.
ST. PAUL — Former Minnesota Gophers and NHL player Erik Westrum, now the head boys coach at Holy Family Catholic High School, talks about his storied hockey career Friday on The Rink Live podcast.
Westrum played on the Apple Valley team that played in the longest Minnesota state tournament game.
"That is one of the top memories that I've ever had," he says.
Westrum spent parts of three seasons in the NHL with Phoenix, Minnesota and Toronto.
Anthony Charles Walsh, who won a state championship with the Hornets in 2013, shares his hockey past and what prompted him to write his book.
Mizutani, who is the Wild beat writer for the Pioneer Press, also talks about the progression of Marco Rossi, who had a short stint with the big club before he was sent back down to Iowa.
Our high school beat writer joins Jess Myers to recap the boys tournament so far
Swanson talks about Warroad's top line, Carson Pilgrim tape job on his stick, the wild Moorhead-Edina finish and more.
Taylor Heise on growing up in a basketball family, where her love of juggling came from, her drive to improve
A conversation with the University of Minnesota graduate student, who won the Patty Kazmaier Trophy as women's hockey's best player last season. A look inside the competitive mind of the star center
Ben Clymer discusses growing up in Bloomington, playing for good and bad coaches, the WHL, the KHL, the Wild
Former Bloomington Jefferson High School standout is now an analyst for Minnesota Wild and University of Minnesota games. A fun talk about many colorful stops along the way in his playing career.
Chris Long discusses the top Minnesota boys, girls hockey teams, his career and playing the game in D.C. area
KSTP-TV sports reporter Chris Long is a former club hockey player who has worked in the Duluth and Twin Cities markets. He will be on the crew for the state boys and girls state hockey tournaments.
New Atlantic, CHA commissioner discusses her background in hockey, working in the NHL, planning outdoor games
Michelle Morgan, a former University of St. Thomas player and administrator, has been the AD at John Carroll University since 2018. She tells some colorful stories on The Rink Live podcast
The Warriors have not lost a single game in 2022-23 and will now look to complete their perfect season Saturday night in the Class A title game against Mahtomedi.
Drage scored with 49 seconds left for Mahtomedi in state semifinal.
Follow the MSHSL boys hockey postseason with brackets from every section and state tournament information.
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information for boys high school hockey teams from all around the State of Hockey!
ADVERTISEMENT