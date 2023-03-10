Former Gopher, NHL'er Erik Westrum talks about his career, longest state game

ST. PAUL — Former Minnesota Gophers and NHL player Erik Westrum, now the head boys coach at Holy Family Catholic High School, talks about his storied hockey career Friday on The Rink Live podcast.

Westrum played on the Apple Valley team that played in the longest Minnesota state tournament game.

"That is one of the top memories that I've ever had," he says.

Westrum spent parts of three seasons in the NHL with Phoenix, Minnesota and Toronto.