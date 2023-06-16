Former Beavers captain finds ‘right opportunity’ to resume coaching career in Bemidji

BEMIDJI – Ben Kinne found himself in the right place at the right time.

The former Bemidji State men’s hockey captain was recently named head coach of the Bemidji High School boys hockey team, replacing Pete Stahnke, who resigned after the 2022-23 season.

Kinne, a St. Paul native, had a memorable career with the Beavers from 2008-12 before joining the coaching ranks in 2014. However, after a brief hiatus, he’s ready to return to the bench for the Lumberjacks.

“I’ve already been around some of the kids,” Kinne said. “I helped them last summer and stuff with practices. I have an idea of the players that are already there, the kids that are involved. I’m really excited to work with the kids and the families that are here. … The right opportunity to be a head coach was one that I’ve wanted to have for a few years, and I’m lucky this one came up when it did.”

Kinne dressed in all 37 games in the Beavers’ run to the Frozen Four in 2009. In the summer of 2010, he suffered a stroke while working out in St. Paul and recovered to return to the ice for the 2011-12 season and was named captain. After his playing career ended, he got his first coaching gig at the Division III level with Saint Mary’s in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Kinne

He then coached as an assistant for the the United State Hockey League’s Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in Iowa before moving to Colorado Springs, Colo., to join the Air Force coaching staff.

After two years as a Division I assistant, Kinne and his family moved back to Bemidji in 2021. He’s been in a managerial role at Sanford, which includes working with athletic trainers at BHS and BSU.

“For me, it was all about family,” Kinne said of returning to Bemidji. “When you’re in that Division I game or junior hockey, even Division III to a certain extent, it’s very much a rat race. You’re working nonstop. You’re traveling nonstop. I had a son, who’s 4 years old now. And we had a daughter out in Colorado. And we have another son now. Moving here again was a chance to bring my wife back home.”

Kinne’s wife, Bri, is the daughter of Bemidji State women’s hockey coach Jim Scanlan.

“There’s nothing but support for both the teams we coach,” he continued. “That’s what it’s all about at the end of the day. They’re going to be your biggest supporters. You know coaching, right? It’s a time commitment. You don’t do it for the glitz and glamor, and you certainly don’t do it for the money at most levels. You do it because you love it and you’re competitive.”

Changing the culture

Kinne’s aforementioned competitiveness is why he believes he is fit to replace Stahnke, who coached the Jacks since 2019. Kinne officially got back into coaching last fall in the Elite League – a program aimed to put the best high school players in the Midwest on the ice together.

“When I interviewed, I touched on it quite a bit with how competitive I am,” Kinne added. “The last two years, not really being part of a team per se and competing, is what I really missed. I got an opportunity to coach in the Elite League last fall with Scott Oliver. That’s when I realized I was ready to get back into it if the opportunity came.”

Bemidji’s boys hockey program has had some lean years as of late. The Lumberjacks haven’t been above .500 since the 2016-17 season and haven’t advanced out of the first round of the Section 8AA playoffs since their most recent state tournament run in 2015-16.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re not that far away from being competitive,” Kinne said. “It’ll take some time for them to adjust to how I run things, how the practices will be and the systems we’ll run. It’s not going to be overly complicated, but it takes a little time when you go from one coach to another.”

Former Bemidji State men's hockey player Ben Kinne was recently named head coach of the Bemidji High School boys hockey team for the 2023-24 season. Pioneer File Photo

Kinne plans to instill the same philosophies he used in his previous coaching positions.

“To me, coaching is coaching,” he said. “It doesn’t matter the level. I would coach these kids just as I coached at the Air Force or in Cedar Rapids. They will get the same level of intensity and commitment to the team. We’re going to strive for winning. I want to teach these kids how to become more competitive night in and night out. You have to learn how to win, and that starts with being more competitive.”

The 2008 Cretin-Derham Hall graduate played on the grandest stage Minnesota high school hockey has to offer, winning the 2006 Class AA state title over Grand Rapids. Now that he’s back in the high school ranks, Kinne’s goal is to bring his hockey career full circle the Bemidji way.

“The way I see coaching is you’re never a finished product,” Kinne said. “You have to push yourself to stay involved with the game and the players. And you have to evolve with them. One of the things I’ve learned is the kids have to have as much ownership in this whole thing as you do, and that’s part of developing that culture. You have to want to succeed for your team and your community and your parents. That’s Bemidji hockey to me.”