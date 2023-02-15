Forest Lake Rangers victorious against Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers

The Forest Lake Rangers defeated the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers 4-2 on Tuesday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Rangers took the lead when Lucas Kiel scored assisted by Cole Rivard and Riley Middendorf.

The Rangers made it 2-0 with a goal from Riley Middendorf.

Four minutes into the period, Gavin Wille scored a goal, assisted by Ryan Kapphahn and Blake Jacobson, making the score 3-0.

The Hilltoppers narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period when Henry Drevnick found the back of the net, assisted by Oden Brunette and Ethan Saukko.

The Hilltoppers narrowed the gap again early in the third when Pierce Gouin netted one, assisted by Ethan Lindgren and Braydon Hannula.

Cole Rivard increased the lead to 4-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Caden Speidel and Riley Middendorf.

Next up, the Rangers face Park at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center. The Hilltoppers take on Princeton on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. Both games are set for on Thursday.