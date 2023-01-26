Forest Lake Rangers get the better of Anoka Tornadoes

The Forest Lake Rangers got away with a win on Tuesday in their home game against the Anoka Tornadoes. The game finished 3-2.

The Tornadoes took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ryan Barthel. Austin Weinrich assisted.

Gunnar Bright scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Preston Waage and Nash Heikkila.

The Rangers made it 2-1 with a goal from Gavin Goehner.

Cole Rivard increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period.

Alan Vokaty narrowed the gap to 3-2 four minutes later, assisted by Kadden Soukoup.

Next games:

Next up, the Rangers face Mounds View at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center. The Tornadoes take on Blaine at home at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Area Ice Arena. Both games will be played on on Thursday.