Forest Lake Rangers end five-loss run

The game between the Forest Lake Rangers and Northern Edge finished 11-0 on Tuesday – no doubt a relief for Forest Lake after five straight defeats.

The Rangers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Emik Hauer scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Nick Navara.

The Rangers scored six goals in second period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the second break.

The Rangers increased the lead to 8-0, after only nine seconds into the third period when Malachi McKinnon scored yet again, assisted by Gavin Goehner.

The Rangers increased the lead to 9-0 early in the third period when Malachi McKinnon found the back of the net again, assisted by Cole Rivard and Wyatt Saltness.

Elias Studier increased the lead to 10-0 three minutes later, assisted by Gavin Wille.

In the end the 11-0 came from Emik Hauer who increased the Rangers' lead, assisted by Gunnar Bright and Cayden Bashynski, late into the third. That left the final score at 11-0.

Next up:

The Northern Edge players plays against Anoka on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center. The Rangers will face Blaine on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena.