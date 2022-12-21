Flatley scores twice in Rock Ridge Wolverines' win over Superior

The Rock Ridge Wolverines defeated the hosting Superior 3-1 on Tuesday.

The Superior players opened strong, right after the puck drop with Caden Lia scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Jackson Marthaler and Braydon Hurtig.

The Wolverines tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Kasey Lamppa scored.

The Wolverines' Isaac Flatley took the lead late into the first period.

Isaac Flatley scored late in the second period. With that, the Wolverines turned the game around.

Next games:

The Superior players host the Osseo Orioles on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Arena. The Wolverines will face Hibbing/Chisholm on the road on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena.