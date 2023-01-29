Five straight wins for Alexandria Area Cardinals after 3-2 over Monticello Moose

The Alexandria Area Cardinals and the Monticello Moose have both shown great form. But, Alexandria Area won the game at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena on Saturday and has five wins in a row, while Monticello's run of taking points in five straight games was broken. The game finished 3-2.

Alexandria Area's Evan Anderson scored the game-winning goal.

The Moose opened strong, right after the puck drop with Brayden Dunn scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Quintin Brooks.

The Cardinals tied it up 1-1 late in the first period when Tyler Kludt scored.

The Cardinals took the lead early into the second period when Leo Kompelien netted one, assisted by Joe Lamski and Henry Ramstorf.

Halfway through, Quintin Brooks scored a goal, assisted by Robbie Harris, making the score 2-2.

Evan Anderson took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Tyler Kludt and Nick Peterson.

With this win the Cardinals have five straight victories.

Coming up:

The Cardinals play against Little Falls on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena. The Moose will face Pine City Area on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena.